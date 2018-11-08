ConocoPhillips (COP) Stake Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

In other news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $3,618,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,440.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,903.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $70.03 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

