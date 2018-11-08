Contrasting Boxlight (BOXL) & Eastman Kodak (KODK)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Boxlight alerts:

This table compares Boxlight and Eastman Kodak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight N/A N/A N/A Eastman Kodak 4.07% N/A -2.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and Eastman Kodak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $25.74 million 1.07 -$6.53 million ($1.34) -2.02 Eastman Kodak $1.53 billion 0.08 $94.00 million N/A N/A

Eastman Kodak has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boxlight and Eastman Kodak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eastman Kodak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 232.10%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Eastman Kodak.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxlight beats Eastman Kodak on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides production press systems, consumables, and inkjet components and services; flexographic imaging equipment, printing plates, consumables, and related services; enterprise services and solutions, such as a suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services that assist customers with solutions for their printing requirements and document management services; consumer products, including cameras and inkjet printers; and motion picture and industrial film, and chemicals, as well as licenses Kodak brand to third parties for a range of products, such as batteries, digital and instant print cameras, camera accessories, printers, and LED lighting products. In addition, it offers intellectual property licensing solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.