Contrasting Dana (DAN) and QF Liquidation (QTWWQ)

Dana (NYSE:DAN) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dana and QF Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 7 5 0 2.42 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dana currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.90%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 2.79% 34.30% 7.23% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. QF Liquidation does not pay a dividend. Dana pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dana has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dana and QF Liquidation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $7.21 billion 0.31 $100.00 million $2.52 6.06 QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Risk and Volatility

Dana has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dana beats QF Liquidation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, modular and axle tube assemblies, rear drive and power transfer units, axle shafts, and EV gearboxes for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, wheel, track, winch planetary drives, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls, as well as hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

QF Liquidation Company Profile

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

