Contrasting Deswell Industries (DSWL) & Myers Industries (MYE)

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) and Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myers Industries has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deswell Industries and Myers Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries 0.08% 19.11% 6.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deswell Industries and Myers Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries $60.67 million 0.84 $6.19 million N/A N/A Myers Industries $547.04 million 1.07 -$9.88 million $0.51 32.47

Deswell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myers Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deswell Industries and Myers Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Myers Industries 0 4 1 0 2.20

Myers Industries has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.86%. Given Myers Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Deswell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Myers Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Deswell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Myers Industries pays out 105.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Deswell Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Myers Industries beats Deswell Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components. In addition, it provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital audio workstations, digital or analogue mixing consoles, instrument amplifiers, signal processors, firewire/USB audio interfaces, keyboard controllers, and speaker enclosures; home theatre audio products, such as 7.1-channel audio-visual Hi-Fi stereo receivers-amplifiers; printed circuit board assemblies; and telecommunication products comprising VoIP keysets for business communications. The company sells its products primarily in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Hong Kong, and Canada. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands. This segment serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other industries directly and through distributors. Its Distribution segment offers tire valves and accessories, tire changing and balancing equipment, lifts and alignment equipment, service equipment, hand tools, tire repair and retread supplies, highway markings, industrial rubber, tire pressure monitoring systems, general shop supplies; and brake, transmission, and service equipment and supplies. It offers products under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, and Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Phoenix, and Seymoure brands. This segment serves retail tire, truck tire, and auto dealers; commercial auto and truck fleets; general service and repair centers; tire retreaders and repair; governmental agencies; telecommunications; industrial; road construction; and mining markets. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.