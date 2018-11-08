Contrasting ERHC Energy (ERHE) and Superior Energy Services (SPN)

ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) and Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ERHC Energy and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Energy Services 2 13 10 1 2.38

Superior Energy Services has a consensus target price of $11.81, indicating a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Superior Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Energy Services is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ERHC Energy and Superior Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERHC Energy N/A N/A -$12.04 million N/A N/A Superior Energy Services $1.87 billion 0.69 -$205.92 million ($1.65) -5.08

ERHC Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services.

Volatility & Risk

ERHC Energy has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ERHC Energy and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A Superior Energy Services -4.76% -14.06% -4.96%

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats ERHC Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy, Inc. engages in the business of exploration and development. It focuses on oil and gas reserves of Africa. Its projects include Kenya Acreage, Chad Acreage, the Joint Development Zone, and Sao Tome & Principe’s Exclusive Economic Zone. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools and surfaces; tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, including stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

