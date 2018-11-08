Contrasting Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) & Pernix Group (PRXG)

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Fortune Brands Home & Security pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pernix Group does not pay a dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernix Group has a beta of -3.69, indicating that its share price is 469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and Pernix Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security $5.28 billion 1.23 $472.60 million $3.08 14.77 Pernix Group $195.49 million 0.10 -$18.84 million N/A N/A

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than Pernix Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and Pernix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security 7.94% 20.95% 8.56% Pernix Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortune Brands Home & Security and Pernix Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security 1 6 5 0 2.33 Pernix Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus price target of $61.36, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Given Fortune Brands Home & Security’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fortune Brands Home & Security is more favorable than Pernix Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernix Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security beats Pernix Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, Canada China, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry doors to home centers, millwork building products and wholesale distributors, and specialty dealers, as well as to the remodeling and renovation markets in the United States and Canada. The Security segment manufactures and sells key-controlled and combination padlocks, bicycle and cable locks, built-in locker locks, door hardware, automotive locks, trailer and towing locks, electronic access control solutions, and other specialty safety and security devices for consumer use to hardware, home center, and other retail outlets. It also offers lock systems and fire resistant safes to locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. This segment sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Pernix Group

Pernix Group, Inc. provides construction and power services in the United States and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and private sector commercial clients. Its Power Services segment develops, constructs, operates, and maintains power production facilities. This segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance services for small to mid-size power plants; and builds, operates, and maintains power plants, transmission and distribution grids, and underground cable installation. Pernix Group, Inc. provides its services in a range of markets, including construction, construction management, power, and facility operations and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Telesource International, Inc. and changed its name to Pernix Group, Inc. Pernix Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lombard, Illinois.

