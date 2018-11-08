Contrasting PING AN INS GRP/S (PNGAY) & Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PING AN INS GRP/S and Hallmark Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PING AN INS GRP/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hallmark Financial Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hallmark Financial Services has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than PING AN INS GRP/S.

Profitability

This table compares PING AN INS GRP/S and Hallmark Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PING AN INS GRP/S 8.64% 17.08% 1.55% Hallmark Financial Services -1.67% -0.69% -0.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PING AN INS GRP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PING AN INS GRP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hallmark Financial Services does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PING AN INS GRP/S and Hallmark Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PING AN INS GRP/S $144.24 billion 1.29 $13.19 billion N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services $385.52 million 0.51 -$11.55 million ($0.37) -29.54

PING AN INS GRP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hallmark Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

PING AN INS GRP/S has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallmark Financial Services has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PING AN INS GRP/S beats Hallmark Financial Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PING AN INS GRP/S Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on Insurance, Banking, Asset Management, and Fintech and Healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, non-automobile, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers, as well as provides wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. Its Trust segment offers trust services, as well as undertakes investing activities. The company's Securities segment provides brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Its Other Asset Management segment provides investment management services, finance lease business, and other asset management services. The company's Fintech & Healthtech segment offers various financial and daily-life services through Internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service platform, and health care service platform. It also provides annuity insurance, financial leasing, investment management, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment, futures brokerage, consulting, project investment, financial advisory, currency brokerage, property agency, fund investment, fund raising and distribution, real estate development, and insurance sale agency services. In addition, the company provides factoring, equity investment, financing guarantee, logistics, management consulting, e-commerce, information, and private equity financing services. Further, it operates expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, business owner's, and occupational accident insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

