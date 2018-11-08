COPsync (COYNQ) vs. HP (HPQ) Financial Contrast

COPsync (OTCMKTS:COYNQ) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for COPsync and HP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPsync 0 0 0 0 N/A HP 0 9 8 0 2.47

HP has a consensus target price of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Given HP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than COPsync.

Dividends

HP pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. COPsync does not pay a dividend. HP pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares COPsync and HP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPsync N/A N/A N/A HP 7.95% -130.47% 9.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COPsync and HP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COPsync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HP $52.06 billion 0.78 $2.53 billion $1.65 15.45

HP has higher revenue and earnings than COPsync.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of HP shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of COPsync shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of HP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HP beats COPsync on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COPsync

COPsync, Inc. operates a real-time law enforcement mobile data information system in the United States. It provides COPsync Network, a software as a service, which enables patrol officers to collect, report, and share critical data in real-time at the point of incident and obtain instant access to various local, state, and federal law enforcement databases. The company's COPsync Network service also enables officers to electronically write tickets; process DUI and other arrests; and document accidents and other incidents, as well as allows dispatchers and officers to send be on the lookout and other alerts of child kidnappings, robberies, car thefts, police pursuits, and other crimes in progress to officers on the COPsync Network. In addition, it offers COPsync911, an emergency threat notification service; VidTac, an in-vehicle software-driven video camera system for law enforcement and fire departments; WARRANTsync, a statewide misdemeanor warrant clearing database; and COURTsync, a court security and efficiency application. The company sells its products and services through direct sales channels, and distributors and resellers. COPsync, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Addison, Texas. On September 29, 2017, COPsync, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

