CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Stake Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $409,570.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,788,611.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $580,721. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $119.59.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Stake Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/coresite-realty-corp-cor-stake-raised-by-dupont-capital-management-corp.html.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.