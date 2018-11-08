Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSOD stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -74.94 and a beta of 1.05. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $59.18.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $1,096,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $411,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,337,834 shares in the company, valued at $171,698,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,658 shares of company stock worth $7,119,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

