Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $103,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14,057.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $787,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.54.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

