Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Position in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Mobile during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Mobile during the second quarter worth about $219,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in China Mobile during the second quarter worth about $284,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.1631 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from China Mobile’s previous special dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

