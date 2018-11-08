Cott Corp (COT) Position Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,566,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cott were worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COT. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cott by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cott by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cott by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Cott by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Cott during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

In other news, Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of Cott stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $550,191.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COT. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Cott in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

COT stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Cott Corp has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

