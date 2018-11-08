Country Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,382.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 22,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 111,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $2,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $200.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.28.

Home Depot stock opened at $187.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $162.28 and a one year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

