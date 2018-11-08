Cowen Reiterates $105.00 Price Target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned a $105.00 price target by Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.27. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas A. Mitro sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $11,451,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 234,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,112,039.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $660,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,386.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,117 shares of company stock worth $19,459,226. 10.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

