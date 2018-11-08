CR SUISSE AG NA/ZERO CP VELOCITYSHA (UGLD) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of CR SUISSE AG NA/ZERO CP VELOCITYSHA (NASDAQ:UGLD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CR SUISSE AG NA/ZERO CP VELOCITYSHA were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CR SUISSE AG NA/ZERO CP VELOCITYSHA by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter.

UGLD opened at $84.68 on Thursday. CR SUISSE AG NA/ZERO CP VELOCITYSHA has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $126.90.

