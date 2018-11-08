Creative Planning Buys 5,333 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 61.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $1,805,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,246,000. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 219,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 124,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/creative-planning-buys-5333-shares-of-spdr-portfolio-developed-world-ex-us-etf-spdw.html.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.