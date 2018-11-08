Creative Planning Has $410,000 Stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Western Asset High Income Fund II worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 34.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 53.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000.
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $7.11.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
