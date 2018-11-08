Creative Planning Lowers Position in Supervalu Inc. (SVU)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Supervalu were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supervalu in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Supervalu in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Supervalu in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Supervalu by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Supervalu by 92.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Supervalu in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Supervalu in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Supervalu from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Supervalu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supervalu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE SVU opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Supervalu Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.59).

Supervalu Profile

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

