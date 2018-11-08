Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (SHA) a €14.50 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.65) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.33 ($15.49).

Schaeffler stock opened at €9.07 ($10.55) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

