Crew Energy (CR) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital raised Crew Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.15 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.02.

TSE CR opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.44.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

