Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

CRNX stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.12). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

