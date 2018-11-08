Critical Comparison: Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) & MARINE HARVEST/S (MHGVY)

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) and MARINE HARVEST/S (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aquabounty Technologies and MARINE HARVEST/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquabounty Technologies $53.28 million 0.78 -$9.25 million ($1.06) -2.58 MARINE HARVEST/S $4.12 billion 1.30 $522.65 million N/A N/A

MARINE HARVEST/S has higher revenue and earnings than Aquabounty Technologies.

Dividends

MARINE HARVEST/S pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Aquabounty Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MARINE HARVEST/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aquabounty Technologies and MARINE HARVEST/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquabounty Technologies N/A -46.58% -38.18% MARINE HARVEST/S 14.72% 21.99% 12.07%

Risk and Volatility

Aquabounty Technologies has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARINE HARVEST/S has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and MARINE HARVEST/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquabounty Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 MARINE HARVEST/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Aquabounty Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Aquabounty Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aquabounty Technologies is more favorable than MARINE HARVEST/S.

Summary

MARINE HARVEST/S beats Aquabounty Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

MARINE HARVEST/S Company Profile

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos. It also provides value added products, such as breaded, pre-fried, dusted, marinated, grilled, battered, topped, filled with sauce, delicatessen, fresh fish ready meal, and smoked fish products. The company offers its products under the Pieters, The Irish Organic Salmon Company, Rebel Fish, Sterling, Olav's, Supreme Salmon, Ducktrap River, Kritsen, Donegal Silver, Harbour Salmon, Appeti'Marine, Mowi, Laschinger, and Admiral's brands. Marine Harvest ASA was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

