Critical Comparison: Sono-Tek (SOTK) & Spectrum Global Solutions (SGSI)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sono-Tek and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Spectrum Global Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $11.01 million 4.01 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Spectrum Global Solutions $1.07 million 0.82 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 3.31% 4.49% 3.21% Spectrum Global Solutions -10.71% N/A -24.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.