Critical Review: Hollywood Media (HOLL) vs. Titan Machinery (TITN)

Hollywood Media (OTCMKTS:HOLL) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Hollywood Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hollywood Media and Titan Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollywood Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Machinery 0 2 2 0 2.50

Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.02%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than Hollywood Media.

Profitability

This table compares Hollywood Media and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollywood Media N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery 0.63% 2.16% 0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hollywood Media and Titan Machinery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollywood Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery $1.20 billion 0.27 -$7.04 million ($0.12) -123.25

Hollywood Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Machinery.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Hollywood Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hollywood Media Company Profile

Hollywood Media Corp. provides advertising services. It operates through Ad Sales and Intellectual Property divisions. The Ad Sales division operates MovieTickets.com that allows users to purchase movie tickets and retrieve them at will call windows or kiosks at theaters. Intellectual Properties division is involved in the book development and book licensing business. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment comprise tractors, combines and attachments, application equipment and sprayers, planting and seeding equipment, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, and precision farming technology and related equipment for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment include compact track loaders, compaction equipment, cranes, crawler dozers, excavators, forklifts, loader/backhoes, loader/tool carriers, motor graders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and wheel loaders for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and mining operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, on-site and off-site repair services, and scheduling off-season maintenance services, as well as notifies customers of periodic service requirements; provides training programs to customers; and sells extended warranty services. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services. The company operates in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, the United States; and Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

