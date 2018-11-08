Crypto (CTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $59,580.00

Crypto (CURRENCY:CTO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Crypto has traded flat against the US dollar. Crypto has a total market cap of $59,580.00 and $0.00 worth of Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.23 or 0.03312477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.79 or 0.09203447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00825290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01700395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00146324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.01977599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00467747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00029644 BTC.

About Crypto

Crypto (CTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2015. Crypto’s total supply is 13,742,738 coins. Crypto’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCrypto. The official website for Crypto is tailflick.wix.com/official-crypto.

Crypto Coin Trading

Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

