CSI Compressco (CCLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. CSI Compressco updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

CCLP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,288. The stock has a market cap of $198.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.31. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 53.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This is a boost from CSI Compressco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -64.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 41.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 120.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168,218 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 4.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,275,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 179,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 215,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCLP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

