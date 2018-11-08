CSR Limited (CSR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13 on December 11th

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Shares of CSR opened at A$3.33 ($2.36) on Thursday. CSR has a one year low of A$3.85 ($2.73) and a one year high of A$5.57 ($3.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

