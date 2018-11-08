CTS Co. (CTS) Holdings Raised by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CTS were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 46.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 558.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 1,141.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 335,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $28.20 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $925.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.36.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $364,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,604.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CTS Co. (CTS) Holdings Raised by First National Bank of Omaha” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/cts-co-cts-holdings-raised-by-first-national-bank-of-omaha.html.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.