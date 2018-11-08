CTS Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CTS to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

CTS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CTS has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $364,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,604.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

