CUI Global (CUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.03 million. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 17.26%.

CUI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 33,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,940. CUI Global has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CUI Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CUI Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CUI Global by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 382,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 231,090 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in CUI Global by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 408,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 140,082 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in CUI Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in CUI Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 575,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,719 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

