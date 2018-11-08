Cyberark Software (CYBR) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.9-330.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Cyberark Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.44.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,048. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

