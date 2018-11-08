CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) PT Set at $18.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBAY. BidaskClub raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.89. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 37.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 103.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 958,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $870,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

