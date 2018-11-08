D. R. Horton (DHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.70

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 344979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 5.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 45.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

