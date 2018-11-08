Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.22.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $151.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $234.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

