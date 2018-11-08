Danaher (DHR) & Winland (WELX) Financial Analysis

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Danaher shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Danaher shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Winland shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Danaher pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Winland does not pay a dividend. Danaher pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Danaher and Winland, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher 0 0 14 0 3.00 Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaher presently has a consensus target price of $111.61, indicating a potential upside of 7.25%. Given Danaher’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Danaher is more favorable than Winland.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danaher and Winland’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher $18.33 billion 3.98 $2.49 billion $4.03 25.82 Winland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than Winland.

Volatility & Risk

Danaher has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danaher and Winland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher 14.07% 11.59% 6.63% Winland N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Danaher beats Winland on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. This segment offers implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, software, services, and consumables for packaging, printing, marking, coding, and traceability applications for consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for healthcare, pharmaceutical, foodservice, and manufacturing industries, as well as for research facilities. Winland Holdings Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

