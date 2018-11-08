DAOstack 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,529.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00001409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $2,529.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00149731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00253013 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.15 or 0.10148768 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011226 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,281,549 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

