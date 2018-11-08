BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Director David L. Barker acquired 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,194.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043. BioNano Genomics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “David L. Barker Buys 3,894 Shares of BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/david-l-barker-buys-3894-shares-of-bionano-genomics-bngo-stock.html.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

BioNano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.