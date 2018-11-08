Davita (DVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Davita (NYSE:DVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVA opened at $70.01 on Thursday. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 22.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth $408,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 14.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 475.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 55,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 15,493.8% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Davita (DVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/davita-dva-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.