Davita Inc (DVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Davita by 8.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its position in Davita by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,421,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Davita by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,284,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,964,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,966. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.90. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Davita will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

