Dean Foods (DF) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DF. ValuEngine downgraded Dean Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Vertical Group downgraded Dean Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dean Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Dean Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.56.

DF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 225,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,063. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.02.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Dean Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dean Foods will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DF. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 276.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

