Dean Foods (DF) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.30-0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. Dean Foods also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.3–0.1 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dean Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Dean Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE DF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,489,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $703.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.02. Dean Foods has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

