Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research set a $27.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Delphi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. 405,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,970. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Delphi Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,140.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 908.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 753.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

