Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Holdings Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 293,844 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.99.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Holdings Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/delta-air-lines-inc-dal-holdings-lowered-by-pendal-group-ltd.html.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.