Denny’s (DENN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.51. 173,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,744. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.14.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $124,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 723,394 shares in the company, valued at $12,044,510.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

