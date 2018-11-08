Deutsche Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €28.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.42 ($36.54).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €27.46 ($31.93) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 12-month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

