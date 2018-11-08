Deutsche Bank Boosts Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Price Target to $43.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 467,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,851. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

