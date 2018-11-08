Deutsche Bank Cuts Weir Group (WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,815

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,360 ($30.84) to GBX 1,815 ($23.72) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEIR. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weir Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,154.71 ($28.16).

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON:WEIR traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,586.50 ($20.73). 1,157,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.