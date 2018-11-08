Deutsche Bank Lowers QUALCOMM (QCOM) Price Target to $65.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Summit Insights upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of QCOM traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 711,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

