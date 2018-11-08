Deutsche Bank Raises Motorola Solutions (MSI) Price Target to $140.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.54.

MSI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.96. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,907. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $89.18 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $385,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $15,830,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,189 shares of company stock worth $118,199,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

